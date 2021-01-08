Early Look: Michael Sheen, Jo Ellen Pellman Appear On Thursday’s “Late Late Show With James Corden”

James chats with Jo Ellen Pellman on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, scheduled to air Thursday January 7, 2021 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Best possible screen grab. ©CBS 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Days before “The Prodigal Son” commences season two, star Michael Sheen appears on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”
The actor participates in a remote interview on Thursday’s “Late Late Show With James Corden.”
Filmed in advance, the episode also features a remote chat with Jo Ellen Pellman. The actress is the breakout star of Netflix’s “The Prom,” which counts Corden among its noteworthy cast members.
The episode will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on CBS, and video highlights will be posted upon availability. For now, enjoy first-look press screenshots from the broadcast:
James chats with Michael Sheen on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, scheduled to air Thursday January 7, 2021 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Best possible screen grab. ©CBS 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Reggie Watts chats with Michael Sheen on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, scheduled to air Thursday January 7, 2021 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Best possible screen grab. ©CBS 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
James chats with Jo Ellen Pellman on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, scheduled to air Thursday January 7, 2021 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Best possible screen grab. ©CBS 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
James chats with Jo Ellen Pellman on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, scheduled to air Thursday January 7, 2021 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Best possible screen grab. ©CBS 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
James chats with Michael Sheen on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, scheduled to air Thursday January 7, 2021 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Best possible screen grab. ©CBS 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
cbs james corden jo ellen pellman michael sheen the late late show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Loading…