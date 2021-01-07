in TV News

Rico Nasty Scheduled To Perform On January 14 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Rico Nasty will be the musical guest on next Thursday’s “Fallon.”

Rico Nasty - Nightmare Vacation cover | Courtesy of Atlantic Records

Last month, Rico Nasty released her debut studio album “Nightmare Vacation.”

Next week, the artist will support the acclaimed project with a high-profile television appearance.

According to NBC, she will perform on the January 14 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The performance will follow host Jimmy Fallon’s interviews with Anthony Mackie and Cristin Milioti.

Who else can you expect to appear on NBC’s flagship talk show? Complete “Fallon” listings follow:

Thursday, January 7: Guests include Ricky Gervais, Daisy Edgar-Jones and musical guest The Avett Brothers. Show #1382A

Friday, January 8: Guests include Rob Lowe, Lil Nas X, Regé-Jean Page and Mark Normand. Show #1383A

Monday, January 11: Guests include Rashida Jones, Bill Burr and musical guest Old Dominion. Show #1384A

Tuesday, January 12: Guests include Anne Hathaway, Lilly Singh and musical guest Jazmine Sullivan. Show #1385A

Wednesday, January 13: Guests include Riz Ahmed, Angela Bassett and musical guest Jacob Collier ft. Daniel Caesar. Show #1386A

Thursday, January 14: Guests include Anthony Mackie, Cristin Milioti and musical guest Rico Nasty. Show #1387A

