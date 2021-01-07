Taylor Swift’s “Right Where You Left Me” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart, “It’s Time To Go” Top 3

Earlier Thursday, Taylor Swift made the two “evermore” bonus tracks available on digital platforms.
The tracks unsurprisingly proved resonant with music buyers. By 12:40PM, they held two of the Top 3 positions on the US iTunes song sales chart.
“Right where you left me” currently occupies the #1 slot, while “it’s time to go” sits at #3. The tracks bookend Justin Bieber’s “Anyone,” which had held the #1 position since Friday.
The overall deluxe album concurrently sits atop the US iTunes album sales chart. The standard release directly follows at #2.
