Taylor Swift’s “Right Where You Left Me” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart, “It’s Time To Go” Top 3

The “evermore” bonus tracks are selling well on iTunes.

Taylor Swift by Beth Garrabrant, courtesy of Republic Records

Earlier Thursday, Taylor Swift made the two “evermore” bonus tracks available on digital platforms.

The tracks unsurprisingly proved resonant with music buyers. By 12:40PM, they held two of the Top 3 positions on the US iTunes song sales chart.

“Right where you left me” currently occupies the #1 slot, while “it’s time to go” sits at #3. The tracks bookend Justin Bieber’s “Anyone,” which had held the #1 position since Friday.

The overall deluxe album concurrently sits atop the US iTunes album sales chart. The standard release directly follows at #2.

