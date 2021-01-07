in TV News

Seventeen Scheduled To Perform On January 13 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

Seventeen will deliver a daytime television performance.

Earlier this week, Seventeen delivered a US late-night talk show performance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

Next week, the group will make a daytime US television appearance.

According to new listings, Seventeen will perform on the January 13 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” The episode will also feature appearances by Amanda Seyfried and Sarah Hyland. Clarkson will cover Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” for her daily “Kelly-Oke” cover.

Complete listings follow:

January 7 – Tim Allen, Jay Leno, Brene Brown, Mary Mouser, LaurDIY | Kelly-Oke Cover – Drake’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home”

January 8 – Nathan Fillion, Gabriel Iglesias, Deepak Chopra | Kelly-Oke Cover – Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow”

January 11 – David Oyelowo, Wilmer Valderrama, Syd and Shea McGee | Kelly-Oke Cover – Toni Braxton’s “Another Sad Love Song”

January 12 – Milo Ventimiglia, Folake Olowofoyeku, chef Ronnie Woo | Kelly-Oke Cover – LP’s “Lost On You”

January 13 – Amanda Seyfried, Sarah Hyland, musical guest Seventeen | Kelly-Oke Cover – Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams”

January 14 – Ralph Macchio, Iliza Shelsinger, Brandi Milloy, Rex Chapman | Kelly-Oke Cover – The Chicks’ “Sin Wagon”

January 15 – Jennifer Love Hewitt | Kelly-Oke Cover – New Radicals’ “You Get What You Give”

