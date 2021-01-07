in TV News

Zoe Wees, Pillow Queens, Why Don’t We Scheduled To Perform On “Late Late Show With James Corden”

CBS confirms next week’s “Corden” performers.

Why Don't We by Zack Caspary, press photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

Of the four original “Late Late Show With James Corden” episodes set to air next week, three have confirmed musical guests.

According to new listings, Zoe Wees will perform on the January 11 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature an interview with Rob Lowe.

Pillow Queens will perform on the January 12 episode, concluding a broadcast that will also include a chat with Liam Neeson.

As of press time, the January 13 “Corden” does not have a confirmed musical guest. Paul Bettany and Lennie James are confirmed for interviews.

The January 14 installment will feature a musical guest, however, as Why Don’t We will perform in support of new album “The Good Times and The Bad Ones.” Andie MacDowell will be that night’s interviewee.

