TWICE’s “Cry For Me” Debuts In Top 40 On Global YouTube Songs Chart Without Conventional Music Video

Given the group’s popularity and flair for compelling visual content, new TWICE releases routinely post strong early YouTube numbers.

The same proved true for “Cry For Me,” even though it did not launch with a traditional music video.

According to YouTube, “Cry For Me’ amassed 20.6 million YouTube streams during the December 18-24 tracking period. The figure accounts for all official/eligible uploads, including the official audio and choreography video.

The absence of a proper music video, however, surely bottlenecked its success.

The success of “Cry For Me,” coupled with ongoing interest in the group’s discography, thrusts TWICE thirteen places to #36 on the Global YouTube Artists chart. The group amassed 70.3 million total tracking period views, topping last week’s mark by 17%.