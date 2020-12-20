Peach Tree Rascals’ “Mariposa” Reaches #1 At Alternative Radio

After a lengthy reign, All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” seizes is throne on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Peach Tree Rascals’ “Marisposa,” up one place from last week, takes over the #1 position. It marks the group’s first chart-topper at the alternative format.

“Mariposa” received ~2,669 spins during the December 13-19 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 105 spins. The aforementioned “Monsters” drops to #2 with ~2,578 spins (-100).

I Don’t Know How But They Found Me’s “Leave Me Alone” holds at #3, as Cannons’ “Fire For You” keeps the #4 position. Billie Eilish’s “therefore i am” concurrently climbs one spot to #5 on this week’s chart.