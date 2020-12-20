in Music News

Peach Tree Rascals’ “Mariposa” Reaches #1 At Alternative Radio

“Mariposa” ascends to #1 on this week’s chart.

Peach Tree Rascals - Mariposa video thumbnail | TenThousand Projects/UMG, visuals by Jorge Olazaba

After a lengthy reign, All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” seizes is throne on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Peach Tree Rascals’ “Marisposa,” up one place from last week, takes over the #1 position. It marks the group’s first chart-topper at the alternative format.

“Mariposa” received ~2,669 spins during the December 13-19 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 105 spins. The aforementioned “Monsters” drops to #2 with ~2,578 spins (-100).

I Don’t Know How But They Found Me’s “Leave Me Alone” holds at #3, as Cannons’ “Fire For You” keeps the #4 position. Billie Eilish’s “therefore i am” concurrently climbs one spot to #5 on this week’s chart.

all time lowbillie eilishblackbearcannonsi don't know how but they found memariposapeach tree rascals

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jhene Aiko & H.E.R.’s “BS” Reaches #1 At Urban Radio

Jhene Aiko & H.E.R.’s “BS” Also Jumps To #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart