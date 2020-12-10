Taylor Swift Announces New Album “Evermore” Will Be Released At Midnight; Track List Revealed

Earlier this year, Taylor Swift surprised the music community with the release of her eighth album “folklore.”

Thursday morning, she surprised the music community with news regarding her ninth album.

Entitled “evermore,” the project will be arriving at 12AM ET on December 11 (late Thursday/early Friday). Swift refers to the album as a “sister record” to the aforementioned, Grammy-nominated “folklore.”

“To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs,” says Swift. “To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in. I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them.”

Swift confirms that she again teamed with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, and Justin Vernon for the project. “We’ve also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around…” The track list is as follows:

willow

champagne problems

gold rush

’tis the damn season

tolerate it

no body, no crime (featuring HAIM)

happiness

dorothea

coney island (featuring The National)

ivy

cowboy like me

long story short

marjorie

closure

evermore (featuring Bon Iver)

BONUS TRACK – right where you left me

BONUS TRACK – it’s time to go

A music video for the opening track “willow” will also be premiering at midnight ET/9PM PT.

I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore.

📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/xdej7AzJRW — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020