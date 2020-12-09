in TV News

Peyton Manning Scheduled For December 16 “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

Anderson Cooper will be co-hosting the episode.

Peyton's Places - ESPN Press Room Graphic

To support the new season of ESPN+’s “Peyton’s Places,” host Peyton Manning will make a daytime television appearance.

The iconic NFL quarterback will appear on the December 16 edition of “Live With Kelly & Ryan.” Anderson Cooper will be guest co-hosting the broadcast.

Other upcoming “Live With Kelly & Ryan” guests include James Marsden (December 10), Kerry Washington (December 11), Gerard Butler (December 14), Gal Gadot (December 15), Tessa Thompson (December 17), Goldie Hawn (December 18), and Kurt Russell (December 18).

Andy Cohen will be guest hosting the December 14 and 15 installments, while the aforementioned Cooper will be guest hosting on December 16 and 17.

All listings are subject to change.

