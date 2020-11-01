All Time Low & Blackbear’s “Monsters” Scores 7th Week At #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” first reached #1 at alternative radio in September.

November is here, and the song is still the format’s most played song.

Played 3,212 times during the October 25-31 tracking period, “Monsters” celebrates a seventh week at #1 on the Mediabase alternative radio chart. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by a modest 39 plays.

“Monsters” has spent seven of the past eight weeks at #1. Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” interrupted its streak with a one-week reign in early-to-mid October.

Up two places, Wallows’ “Are You Bored Yet?” claims the runner-up position on this week’s chart. Dayglow’s “Can I Call You Tonight?” holds at #3, as the aforementioned “Bloody Valentine” descends two places to #4. Peach Tree Rascals’ “Mariposa” concurrently jumps two places to #5.