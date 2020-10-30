Kanye West Confirmed For Appearance On November 4 “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

The first post-election “Jimmy Kimmel Live” will feature an appearance by Kanye West.

Indeed, ABC confirms West for the November 4 edition of its flagship late-night show. West is the only guest presently listed for the broadcast.

The hip-hop artist and mogul is, notably, on the ballot in a handful of states for this year’s presidential election. He will look for support as a write-in candidate in others.

Other upcoming “Kimmel” guests include John Lithgow (November 2), Freddie Highmore (November 2), Giveon (November 2), David Duchovny (November 5), Jon Pardi (November 5), Charlie Hunnam (November 6), and Why Don’t We (November 6). All listings are subject to change.