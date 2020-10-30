in TV News

Kanye West Confirmed For Appearance On November 4 “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

The presidential candidate will appear on Wednesday’s “Kimmel.”

JIMMY KIMMEL, KANYE WEST (ABC/Randy Holmes)

The first post-election “Jimmy Kimmel Live” will feature an appearance by Kanye West.

Indeed, ABC confirms West for the November 4 edition of its flagship late-night show. West is the only guest presently listed for the broadcast.

The hip-hop artist and mogul is, notably, on the ballot in a handful of states for this year’s presidential election. He will look for support as a write-in candidate in others.

Other upcoming “Kimmel” guests include John Lithgow (November 2), Freddie Highmore (November 2), Giveon (November 2), David Duchovny (November 5), Jon Pardi (November 5), Charlie Hunnam (November 6), and Why Don’t We (November 6). All listings are subject to change.

abcjimmy kimmel livekanye west

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Why Don’t We Scheduled To Perform On November 6 “Jimmy Kimmel Live”