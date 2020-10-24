Larray’s “Canceled” Debuts At #1 On US YouTube Music Videos Chart, #12 On Global Chart; Video Features Cameos From Bryce Hall, Addison Rae, More

The music video for Larray’s “Canceled” made a massive opening week impact on YouTube.
Credited with 11.7 million American YouTube views during the October 16-22 tracking period, “Canceled” earns #1 on this week’s US YouTube Music Videos Chart.
The video also attracted ample interest globally, registering a total of 19.5 million worldwide views. It takes #12 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.
“Canceled” (spelled “Cancelled” on YouTube) finds Larray name-dropping — and largely dissing — a plethora of famous TikTok and YouTube stars. The music video is also rich with cameos from popular social influencers, including Addison Rae, James Charles, Bryce Hall, Noah Beck, and more.
