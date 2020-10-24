in Music News

Larray’s “Canceled” Debuts At #1 On US YouTube Music Videos Chart, #12 On Global Chart; Video Features Cameos From Bryce Hall, Addison Rae, More

“Cancelled” enjoyed a mammoth opening week on YouTube.

Larray and Addison Rae in Canceled | Video screen | Create Music Group/YouTube

The music video for Larray’s “Canceled” made a massive opening week impact on YouTube.

Credited with 11.7 million American YouTube views during the October 16-22 tracking period, “Canceled” earns #1 on this week’s US YouTube Music Videos Chart.

The video also attracted ample interest globally, registering a total of 19.5 million worldwide views. It takes #12 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

“Canceled” (spelled “Cancelled” on YouTube) finds Larray name-dropping — and largely dissing — a plethora of famous TikTok and YouTube stars. The music video is also rich with cameos from popular social influencers, including Addison Rae, James Charles, Bryce Hall, Noah Beck, and more.

canceledcancelledlarray

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Camilo’s “Vida de Rico” Earns #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, BTS’ “Dynamite” Reclaims #1 On Songs Chart

Kane Brown Scheduled To Perform On October 27 “Late Late Show With James Corden”