Camilo’s “Vida de Rico” Earns #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, BTS’ “Dynamite” Reclaims #1 On Songs Chart

Releases from Camilo and BTS share top honors on YouTube this week.

BTS - Dynamite (Choreo Version) | Big Hit

This week’s YouTube landscape features a split scenario. Camilo’s “Vida de Rico” makes its first ascent to #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, while BTS’ “Dynamite” returns to #1 on the Global YouTube Songs listing.

Up one place, “Vida de Rico” takes #1 on the videos chart courtesy of its 31.4 million tracking period views. The count tops last week’s mark by 7.9%.

“Dynamite” concurrently rises one place to #1 on the Songs chart. The enduring hit garnered 62.1 million total YouTube streams during the October 16-22 tracking period. The count, which tops last week’s mark by 3.5%, accounts for views on official music videos and other eligible uploads.

The official “Dynamite” video, for those wondering, rises three spots to #2 on this week’s Music Videos chart.

— BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Girls,” which topped both charts for the past two weeks, slides to #2 on Songs and #10 on Videos this week.

