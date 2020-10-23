Ariana Grande’s New Single “Positions” Launches Atop Major Streaming Playlists

It did not receive a long hype campaign, but Ariana Grande’s new single “Positions” had no trouble generating ample enthusiasm leading up to its release late Thursday night.

Befitting that enthusiasm, “Positions” appears atop some of the most influential streaming playlists. It, notably, appears at #1 on Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits, Pop Rising, and New Music Friday.

The single, which kicks off the campaign for her new album, also appears atop Apple Music’s New Music Daily. It is sure to top other major Apple playlists once that platform fully refreshes for the week’s new releases.

As first reported by Headline Planet, “Positions” is going for immediate radio airplay – and many stations will provide hourly first-day spins. The song is also certain top iTunes charts around the world, while its music video will undoubtedly make a big early splash on YouTube.