David Dobrik Confirmed For “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Appearance On October 29

Dobrik will make another “Tonight Show” appearance.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1277E -- Pictured in this screengrab: Youtube star David Dobrik during an interview on June 11, 2020 -- (Photo by: NBC)

David Dobrik has already appeared on multiple “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” episodes in 2020. Next week, he will return to the show for another chat.

NBC lists Dobrik for the October 29 edition of its late-night talk show. The episode will also feature a performance by Brothers Osborne.

The social media sensation last appeared on “Fallon” on June 11. He had previously appeared on two January editions of the iconic late-night show.

Other upcoming “Fallon” listings follow:

Thursday, October 22: Guests include Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Patton Oswalt and musical guest Of Monsters and Men. Show 1339A

Friday, October 23: Guests include Chelsea Handler, Senator Bernie Sanders and musical guest The War on Drugs. Show 1340A

Monday, October 26: Guests include Sterling K. Brown, Zoe Lister-Jones, Matthew ‘Super’ DeLisi and musical guest Rina Sawayama. Show 1341A

Tuesday, October 27: Guests include Shawn Mendes, Tig Notaro and musical guest Shawn Mendes. Show 1342A

Wednesday, October 28: Guests include Ken Jeong, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and musical guest Sam Hunt. Show 1343A

