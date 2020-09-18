in Music News

Justin Bieber & Chance The Rapper’s “Holy” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

“Holy” takes #1 on the all-genre chart.

Justin Bieber & Ryan Destiny in Holy | Video Screen | Def Jam

For the second time Friday, a changing of the guard has taken place atop the US iTunes sales chart.

Earlier Friday, Keith Urban’s “One Too Many (featuring P!nk)” replaced Andrew Jannakos’ “Gone Too Soon” at #1. Friday afternoon, Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” displaced the Keith Urban song.

“Holy” remains #1 as of press time at 3:30PM ET, with “One Too Many” at #2 and “Gone Too Soon” at #3. Luke Combs’ new “Without You” and the Slow Jam remix of BTS’ “Dynamite” follow at #4 and #5, respectively.

Three other new “Dynamite” remixes – Midnight, Retro, and Bedroom – successively fill spots #6, #7, and #8.

