John Legend, Ava Max, Common, Machine Gun Kelly Performing On “Kelly Clarkson Show” Episodes

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” sets its premiere week lineup.

Ava Max - Photo by Charlotte Rutherford, courtesy of Atlantic Records

As it features Kelly Clarkson as host and the recurring “Kelly-Oke” covers segment, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” always has a musical component.

The second season premiere week, however, will double down on that element. Billed as “Music Week,” it will feature a handful of noteworthy performers.

John Legend will kick things off as an interview and musical guest on September 21. Ava Max will do the same on September 22, and Common will fill both roles on September 23. According to tentative listings, Machine Gun Kelly will meanwhile appear as an interview guest on September 24 and a musical guest on September 25.

Each episode will, of course, also feature a Kelly Clarkson cover performance.

Complete listings follow. As a reminder, they are subject to change:

September 21 – Interview and performance by John Legend (Cover: Classic TV Show theme medley)
September 22 – Usher, Neil Patrick Harris, interview and performance by Ava Max (Cover: Lizzo’s “Good As Hell”)
September 23 – Interview and performance by Common (Cover: Harry Styles’ “Adore You”)
September 24 – “Harriet” singers, Little Big Town, Machine Gun Kelly (Cover: Chris Stapleton version of “Tennessee Whiskey”)
September 25 – Queen Latifah, Sabrina Carpenter, performance by Machine Gun Kelly (Cover: Demi Lovato’s “Confident”)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

