Sigrid’s “Strangers” Reaches 100 Million Streams On Spotify

The song reached the Top 10 in numerous international markets.

Sigrid’s international hit “Strangers” this week reached an impressive milestone on Spotify.

Per an update on August 7, 2020, the artist boasts over 100 million streams on the platform. The official count presently stands at 100,007,122.

“Strangers” is the first Sigrid song to reach the 100 million mark. Such a distinction is fitting, as “Strangers” remains the biggest chart hit of her career.

First released in 2017 and later featured on her 2019 album “Sucker Punch,” the infectious “Strangers” reached #1 on Scotland and Croatia. It meanwhile peaked at #6 in her native Norway, #7 in Ireland, and #10 in the United Kingdom. It holds 2x platinum and platinum certifications in Norway and UK, respectively.

