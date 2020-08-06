in Music News

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” To Remain #1 At Pop Radio, Enter Top 10 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“Watermelon Sugar” will remain strong at radio.

Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar video screen | Columbia

Last week, “Watermelon Sugar” became the second Harry Styles song to reach #1 at pop radio.

This week, it will become his first to enjoy a multi-week reign. “Watermelon Sugar” will remain a dominant #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

As the “Fine Line” single enjoys its second week atop the pop chart, it will continue its rise at hot adult contemporary. The song, which was #11 on last week’s Mediabase Hot AC chart, should improve to #9 on this week’s listing.

“Watermelon Sugar” enjoys its success as previous single “Adore You” remains strong at both formats. “Adore You” should claim either #5 or #6 on this week’s pop chart, while remaining inside the Top 5 (if not Top 3) at Hot AC.

adore youharry styleswatermelon sugar

