in TV News

NBC Bringing Back “The Weakest Link” With Jane Lynch As Host, Executive Producer

Jane Lynch will host the rebooted version of NBC’s game show.

THE WEAKEST LINK -- Season 1 -- Pictured: Jane Lynch -- (Photo by: Maarten de Boer/NBC)

Prepare to again hear “You are the weakest link, goodbye” on your television set.

Indeed, NBC announced today that has ordered a new version of the iconic game show “The Weakest Link.” In addition to executive producing, Jane Lynch will host the primetime revival.

NBC has not yet announced a premiere date, but it has begun casting for the show new show. It has also announced a thirteen-episode order.

“I’ve been a longtime fan of this game-changing quiz show since it first debuted,” said Lynch. “Each time the phrase ‘You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye.’ passes my lips, it will be with great reverence and delight.”

“‘Weakest Link’ became an instant fan-favorite when it first aired on our network, and we are excited to bring a fresh, new take to the timeless format,” said NBC’s Meredith Ahr. “Jane Lynch has been a beloved staple in our NBC family for years, and her sharp wit and engaging personality will be the perfect match for this highly entertaining game show.”

Imported from the UK, “The Weakest Link” aired as a primetime NBC series in 2001 and 2002. Anne Robinson appeared as host, popularizing the aforementioned “you are the weakest link” catchphrase.

A syndicated version ran in 2002 and 2003 with host George Gray.

jane lynchthe weakest link

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

“Be Happy” Music Video Surpasses 25 Million Views In First Week; Dixie D’Amelio Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look (Watch Now)

The Chicks Scheduled For Interview, Performance On July 16 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”