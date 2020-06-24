Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez’s “Past Life” Will Be Available For Pop Radio Airplay Friday, Officially Impacts On July 14

Trevor Daniel and Selena Gomez are teaming up for a new version of the former’s “Past Life.”

Set to arrive this Friday, June 26, the song will be an official pop radio single.

“Past Life” will be available for immediate airplay upon release. The formal push, however, will wait until after the upcoming July 4 holiday. Interscope says the song will officially go for adds in conjunction with the July 14 add board (its “impact date”).

Along with the holiday, the mid-July impact date accounts for the fact that Trevor Daniel’s previous single “Falling” is still charting prominently at pop radio. The breakthrough hit is #4 – and potentially still rising – on the Mediabase airplay chart.

Gomez recently charted with “Rare,” the follow-up to her #1 hit “Lose You To Love Me.”