Noname, Luisa Sonza, Vera Lynn Debut On Billboard Social 50 Chart

This week’s Billboard Social 50 features first-time appearances by Noname, Luisa Sonza, and Vera Lynn.

Noname starts at #20 on this week’s edition of the chart. Sonza directly follows at #21, and the late Lynn makes her chart bow at #27.

Beyond offering resonant commentary and action calls about racial injustice and recent events, Noname garnered social media attention as the apparent target of J. Cole’s “Snow on tha Bluff.” She generated subsequent buzz with her response “Song 33.”

Buzz over Sonza includes talk about the music video for her new Vitão collaboration “Flores.” The video debuted at #3 on this past week’s Global YouTube chart.

Lynn charts amid news of her June 18 passing.