Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita” Yet Again Returns To #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

A consistently strong seller for the past few months, Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita” has made multiple visits to #1 on the US iTunes sales chart.

Wednesday, it made another one.

The hit, which is approaching the top of the country radio mountain, recaptured #1 on the all-genre iTunes listing at around 10PM ET Wednesday night. It overtook Beyonce’s “BLACK PARADE,” which had spent the past several days at #1.

“BLACK PARADE” is now #2, ahead of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” at #3, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” at #4, and DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” at #5.

— “One Margarita” appears on the country superstar’s forthcoming album “Born Here Live Here Die Here.”