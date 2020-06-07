Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” Enjoys 4th Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

After multiple weeks at #1, songs typically begin to lose airplay.

Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” did the opposite this week. The song, which cruises to a fourth week atop the Mediabase alternative radio chart, posted a non-trivial airplay gain.

The single received ~3,586 spins during the May 31-June 6 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 228 plays.

Cage The Elephant’s “Black Madonna,” which received ~2,755 spins (+44), rises one spot to #2 this week.

The Killers’ “Caution” slips one place to #3, and Powfu’s “death bed / coffee for your head (featuring beabadoobee)” keeps the #4 position. AJR’s “Bang!” spends another week at #5.