in TV News

“The Masked Singer” Winner Kandi Burruss Appears For Interview On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Kandi Burruss won season three of “The Masked Singer.”

Kandi Burruss on Ellen | Video Screen courtesy of Warner Bros / EllenTV Publicity

On the heels of winning season three of “The Masked Singer,” Kandi Burruss makes another high-profile television appearance.

The artist and “Real Housewives” personality participates in an interview on Thursday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Burruss, who competed as The Night Angel on the FOX reality competition, discusses her experience on the highly successful program.

Thursday’s “Ellen,” which was filmed remotely, also features a chat with Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas.

The episode will air Thursday afternoon, but videos of the aforementioned interviews are already available:

kandi burrussthe elle degeneres showthe masked singer

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Little Richard, 6ix9ine Make First Appearances On Billboard Social 50 Chart