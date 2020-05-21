“The Masked Singer” Winner Kandi Burruss Appears For Interview On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

On the heels of winning season three of “The Masked Singer,” Kandi Burruss makes another high-profile television appearance.

The artist and “Real Housewives” personality participates in an interview on Thursday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Burruss, who competed as The Night Angel on the FOX reality competition, discusses her experience on the highly successful program.

Thursday’s “Ellen,” which was filmed remotely, also features a chat with Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas.

The episode will air Thursday afternoon, but videos of the aforementioned interviews are already available: