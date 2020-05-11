Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” Set For Mainstream Radio Push Following Chart-Topping Country Run

Last month, Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” reached #1 on the country radio chart. The Warner team is now setting its sights on mainstream airplay.

“I Hope” is formally impacting hot adult contemporary radio in conjunction with today’s add board. According to AllAccess, it will then go for pop adds on June 2.

As of press time, it looks like Warner will focus its mainstream efforts on the Charlie Puth remix. Some stations may, however, opt to stick with the original.

Stations at both formats have already begun to spin the song. Seven Hot AC stations offered double-digit play counts over the past seven days, while three pop stations played the song more than thirty times within that window.