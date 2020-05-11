Maroon 5’s “Fallon” Performance Now Set For May 12, Kane Brown Confirmed For May 14

Last week, NBC announced that Kane Brown would be performing on the May 12 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” It further confirmed Maroon 5 for the May 14 episode.

It has since flipped those dates. According to updated listings, Maroon 5 will now be performing remotely on the May 12 broadcast, while Brown will take the virtual stage on May 14.

The other guest listings remain intact – Ethan Hawke and Elle Fanning will be interview guests on May 12, and Chris Evans and Mo Willems will chat on May 14. Complete listings follow:

Monday, May 11: At Home Edition: Seth MacFarlane, David Chang and musical guest Lady Antebellum. Show 1260E

Tuesday, May 12: At Home Edition: Ethan Hawke, Elle Fanning and musical guest Maroon 5. Show 1261E

Wednesday, May 13: At Home Edition: David Spade, Kathryn Hahn, Horatio Sanz and musical guest The Killers. Show 1262E

Thursday, May 14: At Home Edition: Chris Evans, Mo Willems and musical guest Kane Brown. Show 1263E

Friday, May 15: At Home Edition: Dwayne Johnson, Daveed Diggs and musical guest The Head and The Heart. Show 1264E

Monday, May 18: At Home Edition: Cole Sprouse and musical guest Billy Corgan. Show 1265E