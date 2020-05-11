in TV News

First Look: Kylie Bunbury, Joel McHale, Christopher Meloni, Morena Baccarin, More Star In Season Two Of “The Twilight Zone”

CBS shares a look at the ten second-season episodes.

"Try, Try" -- Pictured (l-r): Topher Grace as Mark; Kylie Bunbury as Claudia of the CBS All Access series THE TWILIGHT ZONE. Photo Cr: Dean Buscher/CBS Â©2020 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

CBS All Access has set a June 25 release date for “The Twilight Zone.” All ten episodes will be immediately available.

In addition to announcing the launch date, the streaming service shared a trailer for the new season. It also released stills from each of the ten episodes, featuring noteworthy guest stars like Topher Grace, Kylie Bunbury, Damon Wayans, Jr, Jimmi Simpson, Joel McHale, and more.

Both the trailers and photos are embedded below. Prior to enjoying the media, you can also refresh yourself on the previously announced episode titles and cast lists.

“Ovation” — Pictured (l-r): Thomas Lennon as Drew and Jurnee Smollett as Jasmine of the CBS All Access series THE TWILIGHT ZONE. Photo Cr: Robert Falconer/CBS ©2020 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
“You Might Also Like” — Pictured: Gretchen Mol as Mrs. Warren of the CBS All Access series THE TWILIGHT ZONE. Photo Cr: Dean Buscher/CBS ©2020 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
“A Small Town” — Pictured: Damon Wayans, Jr. as Jason of the CBS All Access series THE TWILIGHT ZONE. Photo Cr: Dean Buscher/CBS ©2020 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
“Meet In The Middle” — Pictured: Jimmi Simpson as Phil of the CBS All Access series THE TWILIGHT ZONE. Photo Cr: Dean Buscher/CBS ©2020 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
“8” — Pictured: Joel McHale as Keith of the CBS All Access series THE TWILIGHT ZONE. Photo Cr: Dean Buscher/CBS ©2020 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
“Downtime” — Pictured: Morena Baccarin as Michelle Weaver of the the CBS All Access series THE TWILIGHT ZONE. Photo Cr: Robert Falconer/CBS ©2020 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
“A Human Face” — Pictured (l-r): Christopher Meloni as Robert and Jenna Elfman as Barbara of the CBS All Access series THE TWILIGHT ZONE. Photo Cr: Shane Harvey/CBS ©2020 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
“The Who Of You” — Pictured: Billy Porter as Keith of the CBS All Access series THE TWILIGHT ZONE. Photo Cr: Dean Buscher/CBS ©2020 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
“Among the Untrodden” — Pictured: Sophia Macy as Irene of the CBS All Access series THE TWILIGHT ZONE. Photo Cr: Dean Buscher/CBS ©2020 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Episode: “8”

Starring (previously announced) Joel McHale (“Community,” “Stargirl”) and Brandon Jay McLaren (“UnREAL,” “Graceland”)

Written by Glen Morgan

Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead

Episode: “A Small Town”

Starring Damon Wayans Jr. (“Happy Endings,” “Let’s Be Cops”), David Krumholtz (“The Deuce,” “Evel”), Natalie Martinez (“Reminiscence,” “The I-Land”), and Paula Newsome (“Barry,” “Chicago Med”)

Written by Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due

Directed by Alonso Alvarez-Barreda

Episode: “Try, Try”

Starring Topher Grace (“Blackkklansman,” “Black Mirror”) and Kylie Bunbury (“When They See Us,” “Pitch”)

Written by Alex Rubens

Directed by Jennifer McGowan

Episode: “You Might Also Like”

Starring Gretchen Mol (“Boardwalk Empire,” “Manchester by the Sea”) and Greta Lee (“Russian Doll,” “High Maintenance”)

Written and Directed by Osgood Perkins

Episode: “Ovation”

Starring Jurnee Smollett-Bell (“Birds of Prey,” “Lovecraft Country”), Tawny Newsome (“Space Force,” “Lower Decks”), Sky Ferreira (“Baby Driver,” “Twin Peaks”), Paul F. Tompkins (“BoJack Horseman,” “Comedy Bang! Bang!”), and Thomas Lennon (“Reno 911!” “Night at the Museum” franchise)

Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini

Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour

Episode: “Downtime”

Starring Morena Baccarin (the “Deadpool” franchise, “Homeland”), Colman Domingo (“If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Fear the Walking Dead”) and Tony Hale (“Veep,” “Toy Story 4”)

Written by Jordan Peele

Directed by JD Dillard

Episode: “The Who of You”

Starring Ethan Embry (“Grace and Frankie,” “Blindspotting”), Daniel Sunjata (“Graceland,” “Rescue Me”), and Billy Porter (“Pose,” “Like a Boss”)

Written by Win Rosenfeld

Directed by Peter Atencio

Episode: “A Human Face”

Starring Jenna Elfman (“Fear the Walking Dead,” “Dharma & Greg”), Chris Meloni (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “42”), and Tavi Gevinson (“Person to Person,” “Enough Said”)

Written by Alex Rubens

Directed by Christina Choe

Episode: “Among The Untrodden”

Introducing Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy

Written by Heather Anne Campbell

Directed by Tayarisha Poe

Episode: “Meet in the Middle”

Starring Jimmi Simpson (“Westworld,” “Black Mirror: USS Callister”) and Gillian Jacobs (“Community,” “Love”)

Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini

Directed by Mathias Herndl

