First Look: Kylie Bunbury, Joel McHale, Christopher Meloni, Morena Baccarin, More Star In Season Two Of “The Twilight Zone”

CBS All Access has set a June 25 release date for “The Twilight Zone.” All ten episodes will be immediately available.
In addition to announcing the launch date, the streaming service shared a trailer for the new season. It also released stills from each of the ten episodes, featuring noteworthy guest stars like Topher Grace, Kylie Bunbury, Damon Wayans, Jr, Jimmi Simpson, Joel McHale, and more.
Both the trailers and photos are embedded below. Prior to enjoying the media, you can also refresh yourself on the previously announced episode titles and cast lists.
Episode: “8”
Starring (previously announced) Joel McHale (“Community,” “Stargirl”) and Brandon Jay McLaren (“UnREAL,” “Graceland”)
Written by Glen Morgan
Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead
Episode: “A Small Town”
Starring Damon Wayans Jr. (“Happy Endings,” “Let’s Be Cops”), David Krumholtz (“The Deuce,” “Evel”), Natalie Martinez (“Reminiscence,” “The I-Land”), and Paula Newsome (“Barry,” “Chicago Med”)
Written by Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due
Directed by Alonso Alvarez-Barreda
Episode: “Try, Try”
Starring Topher Grace (“Blackkklansman,” “Black Mirror”) and Kylie Bunbury (“When They See Us,” “Pitch”)
Written by Alex Rubens
Directed by Jennifer McGowan
Episode: “You Might Also Like”
Starring Gretchen Mol (“Boardwalk Empire,” “Manchester by the Sea”) and Greta Lee (“Russian Doll,” “High Maintenance”)
Written and Directed by Osgood Perkins
Episode: “Ovation”
Starring Jurnee Smollett-Bell (“Birds of Prey,” “Lovecraft Country”), Tawny Newsome (“Space Force,” “Lower Decks”), Sky Ferreira (“Baby Driver,” “Twin Peaks”), Paul F. Tompkins (“BoJack Horseman,” “Comedy Bang! Bang!”), and Thomas Lennon (“Reno 911!” “Night at the Museum” franchise)
Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini
Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour
Episode: “Downtime”
Starring Morena Baccarin (the “Deadpool” franchise, “Homeland”), Colman Domingo (“If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Fear the Walking Dead”) and Tony Hale (“Veep,” “Toy Story 4”)
Written by Jordan Peele
Directed by JD Dillard
Episode: “The Who of You”
Starring Ethan Embry (“Grace and Frankie,” “Blindspotting”), Daniel Sunjata (“Graceland,” “Rescue Me”), and Billy Porter (“Pose,” “Like a Boss”)
Written by Win Rosenfeld
Directed by Peter Atencio
Episode: “A Human Face”
Starring Jenna Elfman (“Fear the Walking Dead,” “Dharma & Greg”), Chris Meloni (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “42”), and Tavi Gevinson (“Person to Person,” “Enough Said”)
Written by Alex Rubens
Directed by Christina Choe
Episode: “Among The Untrodden”
Introducing Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy
Written by Heather Anne Campbell
Directed by Tayarisha Poe
Episode: “Meet in the Middle”
Starring Jimmi Simpson (“Westworld,” “Black Mirror: USS Callister”) and Gillian Jacobs (“Community,” “Love”)
Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini
Directed by Mathias Herndl
