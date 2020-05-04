in Music News

Lodato’s “Good” Reaches #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

“Good” takes over the #1 spot on this week’s dance chart.

Lodato - Good Music Video Screen | Spinnin' Records/STV

Lodato’s “Good” wins a close race for #1 on the Mediabase US Dance Radio Chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Good” earns #1 on the strength of its 398 tracking period plays. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 34. It, moreover, gives “Good” a slight lead over the #2 song.

Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me,” which rises three spots to #2, received 394 spins during the April 26-May 2 tracking period (+71).

Afrojack’s “All Night (featuring Ally Brooke)” drops two spots to #3, while Anabel Englund’s “So Hot” jumps six places to #4. Doja Cat’s “Say So” concurrently climbs two places to #5.

a7safrojackally brookeanabel englunddoja catgoodlodatotopic

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Billboard Hot 100: Travis Scott & Kid Cudi’s “THE SCOTTS” Becomes #1 Song In America, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” Enters Top 5

“Outer Banks” Cast Members See Huge Instagram Growth Following Premiere; Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes Move Comfortably Past 1 Million