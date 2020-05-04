Lodato’s “Good” Reaches #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

Lodato’s “Good” wins a close race for #1 on the Mediabase US Dance Radio Chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Good” earns #1 on the strength of its 398 tracking period plays. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 34. It, moreover, gives “Good” a slight lead over the #2 song.

Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me,” which rises three spots to #2, received 394 spins during the April 26-May 2 tracking period (+71).

Afrojack’s “All Night (featuring Ally Brooke)” drops two spots to #3, while Anabel Englund’s “So Hot” jumps six places to #4. Doja Cat’s “Say So” concurrently climbs two places to #5.