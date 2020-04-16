in TV News

Millie Bobby Brown Chats, Plays “Singing Whisper Challenge” On Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (Watch Now)

The actress appeared on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show.”

Millie Bobby Brown on 4/15/20 Fallon At Home Edition | Video Screen | NBC/YouTube

Actress Millie Bobby Brown conferenced in for Wednesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Brown participated in a remote interview with Fallon, during which she introduced her puppy. Not simply there for a conversation, the “Stranger Things” star also engaged in a “singing whisper challenge,” in which she and Fallon would have to guess what song the other was singing with the volume on mute.

Wednesday’s episode also featured a chat with Pharrell Williams.

Following the broadcast, NBC issued a collection of video highlights from the celebrity appearances. Those follow:

jimmy fallonMillie Bobby Brownnbcpharrellthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Megan Thee Stallion Scheduled For April 20 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition”

Kerry Washington Talks About “Little Fires Everywhere,” “One World,” More On “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)