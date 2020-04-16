Millie Bobby Brown Chats, Plays “Singing Whisper Challenge” On Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (Watch Now)

Actress Millie Bobby Brown conferenced in for Wednesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Brown participated in a remote interview with Fallon, during which she introduced her puppy. Not simply there for a conversation, the “Stranger Things” star also engaged in a “singing whisper challenge,” in which she and Fallon would have to guess what song the other was singing with the volume on mute.

Wednesday’s episode also featured a chat with Pharrell Williams.

Following the broadcast, NBC issued a collection of video highlights from the celebrity appearances. Those follow: