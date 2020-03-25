Ratings: “This Is Us” Season Finale Delivers Best Performance Since Season Premiere; “Council Of Dads” Premieres

The fourth season finale of “This Is Us” delivered the show’s best performance since the September 2019 season premiere.

According to fast national data posted by Showbuzz, Tuesday’s episode drew a 1.7 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 7.85 million overall viewers. The numbers comfortably top the 1.4 rating and 7.07 million viewer mark garnered by last week’s episode.

The demo figure, moreover, was the show’s best since the October 1, 2019 episode drew the same 1.7 rating. The viewership figure was the show’s best since the prior week’s season premiere drew 7.88 million in overall audience. The overall performance, therefore, goes down as the second-best of the season (and could end up as the best if the show receives upward adjustments in the final ratings report).

Tuesday’s broadcast additionally won the night in adults 18-49.

In addition to buzz over the season’s key narratives, Tuesday’s “This Is Us” may have received a slight boost due to Coronavirus self-quarantining.

Along with answering questions and building new mysteries, Tuesday’s episode introduced new characters played by Adelaide Kane and Josh Hamilton.

— “This Is Us” led out of “Ellen’s Game Of Games” (1.4, 6.29 million) and into the premiere of “Council Of Dads” (0.7, 3.95 million).