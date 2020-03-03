Surfaces Perform On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 958 -- Pictured: (l-r) Forrest Frank and Colin Padalecki of musical guest Surfaces perform on March 2, 2020 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
As “Sunday Best” continues to make waves in the music industry (and on the charts), Surfaces make a late-night talk show appearance.
The duo takes the stage on Monday’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
Surfaces’ performance closes a broadcast that also features interviews with Cecily Strong and Winston Duke.
Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Late Night” will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. The Surfaces performance should start at around the 50-minute mark.
First-look photos from Monday’s “Late Night” taping follow:
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 958 — Pictured: (l-r) Cecily Strong during an interview with host Seth Meyers on March 2, 2020 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 958 — Pictured: (l-r) Forrest Frank and Colin Padalecki of musical guest Surfaces perform on March 2, 2020 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 958 — Pictured: (l-r) Forrest Frank and Colin Padalecki of musical guest Surfaces perform on March 2, 2020 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 958 — Pictured: (l-r) Forrest Frank and Colin Padalecki of musical guest Surfaces perform on March 2, 2020 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 958 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Winston Duke during an interview on March 2, 2020 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
late night nbc seth meyers surfaces
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…