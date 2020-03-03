Surfaces Perform On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

As “Sunday Best” continues to make waves in the music industry (and on the charts), Surfaces make a late-night talk show appearance.

The duo takes the stage on Monday’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Surfaces’ performance closes a broadcast that also features interviews with Cecily Strong and Winston Duke.

Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Late Night” will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. The Surfaces performance should start at around the 50-minute mark.

First-look photos from Monday’s “Late Night” taping follow: