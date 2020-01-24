Meg Myers’ “Running Up That Hill” Headed For #1 At Alternative Radio

Meg Myers’ resonant cover of “Running Up That Hill” will reach #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

The track received 2,212 spins during the first five days of the January 19-25 tracking period. Up 4% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Running Up That Hill” at #1 on Mediabase’s building chart.

As it does not face a clear threat from below, it should have no trouble retaining its position through the close of tracking.

“Running Up That Hill” will become Myers’ first #1 on the alternative radio listing.