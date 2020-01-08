Chris Martin Interview, Coldplay Performance Set For January 15 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

The January 15 edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will feature ample Coldplay representation.

According to official listings, frontman Chris Martin will appear for an interview on the broadcast. The band will also deliver a performance, supporting recently released album “Everyday Life.”

The January 15 “Ellen” will also feature an appearance by Zach Woods. Additional listings follow:

January 9 – Jamie Foxx, Liv Tyler, musical guest Dua Lipa

January 10 – Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, “Burning Questions” with Harry Styles, guest hosts Eugene and Dan Levy

January 13 – Steve Harvey, Zoe Kravits, “Burning Questions” with Ray Romano

January 14 – Rami Malek, will.i.am, guest host Robert Downey Jr

January 16 – Aubrey Plaza

January 17 – Milo Ventimiglia, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, guest hosts Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin