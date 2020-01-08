in TV News

Chris Martin Interview, Coldplay Performance Set For January 15 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

The episode will also feature Zach Woods.

Coldplay by James Marcus Haney | Courtesy of Atlantic Records

The January 15 edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will feature ample Coldplay representation.

According to official listings, frontman Chris Martin will appear for an interview on the broadcast. The band will also deliver a performance, supporting recently released album “Everyday Life.”

The January 15 “Ellen” will also feature an appearance by Zach Woods. Additional listings follow:

January 9 – Jamie Foxx, Liv Tyler, musical guest Dua Lipa
January 10 – Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, “Burning Questions” with Harry Styles, guest hosts Eugene and Dan Levy
January 13 – Steve Harvey, Zoe Kravits, “Burning Questions” with Ray Romano
January 14 – Rami Malek, will.i.am, guest host Robert Downey Jr
January 15 – Chris Martin, Zach Woods, musical guest Coldplay
January 16 – Aubrey Plaza
January 17 – Milo Ventimiglia, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, guest hosts Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin

chris martincoldplaythe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Harry Styles To Answer “Burning Questions” On January 10 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”