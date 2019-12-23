Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You” Debuts At #1 On Billboard Digital Song Sales

Signposted by its week-long dominance on the US iTunes sales chart, Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You” unsurprisingly debuts atop the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart.

The duet follows “God’s Country” in becoming Shelton’s second chart-topper on the listing. Stefani has two prior leaders; “Hollaback Girl” and “The Sweet Escape.”

“Nobody But You” concurrently debuts at #1 on Country Digital Song Sales, becoming Shelton’s sixth and Stefani’s first leader on the genre-specific listing.

“Nobody But You” appears on Blake Shelton’s “Fully Loaded: God’s Country.” The hits compilation starts at #2 on this week’s Billboard 200, trailing only Harry Styles’ “Fine Line.”