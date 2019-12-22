Maroon 5’s “Memories” Earns 4th Week As Hot AC Radio’s #1 Song

Maroon 5’s smash “Memories” remains #1 at hot adult contemporary radio, leading the pack by its biggest margin yet.

Spun ~5,813 times during the December 15-21 tracking period, “Memories” enjoys a fourth week atop the Mediabase Hot AC chart. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 113 plays.

Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” again provides the closest competition. The track holds at #2 with ~5,140 spins, trailing last week’s mark by 140.

Jonas Brothers’ “Only Human” stays at #3. Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s “Señorita” (#4) and Shaed’s “Trampoline” (#5) also keep their positions on this week’s listing.