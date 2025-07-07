Andreea Dragoi Conquers Another Miami Swim Week, Stuns On Runways For Styx Athletics, Capristan, Sugarpuss, More

A recent fixture of notable fashion events, Andreea Dragoi made yet another runway impact during the 2025 iteration of Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion.
Over the course of the four-day series, the model and swimmer showcased a variety of looks for numerous brands. The key constant was that she looked characteristically stunning – and demonstrated undeniable runway confidence – during each show.
Andreea’s list of memorable Swim Week moments included runway appearances for Styx Athletics, Capristan, Sugarpuss, Lybethras, Giannina Azar, Love For Upcycling, Luxe Isle, and Bikini Beach.
Andreea has already begun to make a major mark in the worlds of sports, fashion, and social media; she boasts nearly 100K followers across Instagram and TikTok, has received major media coverage, and has scored major brand opportunities.
With yet another week of runway slays to her credit, that star should continue to burn brighter.
Photos follow, courtesy of Designing The District and Art Hearts Fashion.
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 01: Andreea Dragoi walks the runway at the Styx Athletics show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Miami Beach Botanical Garden on June 01, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 01: Andreea Dragoi walks the runway at the Styx Athletics show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Miami Beach Botanical Garden on June 01, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 01: Andreea Dragoi walks the runway at the Styx Athletics show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Miami Beach Botanical Garden on June 01, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
Andreea Dragoi walks for Styx Athletics at Miami Swim Week (Photo by Chia-Ta Tsai, courtesy of Designing The District and Art Hearts Fashion)
Andreea Dragoi walks for Styx Athletics at Miami Swim Week (Photo by Chia-Ta Tsai, courtesy of Designing The District and Art Hearts Fashion)
Andreea Dragoi walks for Styx Athletics at Miami Swim Week (Photo by Chia-Ta Tsai, courtesy of Designing The District and Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 30: Andreea Dragoi walks the runway at the Styx Athletics show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Eden Roc Hotel on May 30, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 30: Andreea Dragoi walks the runway at the Styx Athletics show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Eden Roc Hotel on May 30, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
Andreea Dragoi walks for Capristan at Miami Swim Week (Photo by Chia-Ta Tsai, courtesy of Designing The District and Art Hearts Fashion)
Andreea Dragoi walks for Capristan at Miami Swim Week (Photo by Chia-Ta Tsai, courtesy of Designing The District and Art Hearts Fashion)
Andreea Dragoi walks for Capristan at Miami Swim Week (Photo by Chia-Ta Tsai, courtesy of Designing The District and Art Hearts Fashion)
Andreea Dragoi walks for Capristan at Miami Swim Week (Photo by Chia-Ta Tsai, courtesy of Designing The District and Art Hearts Fashion)
Andreea Dragoi walks for Capristan at Miami Swim Week (Photo by Chia-Ta Tsai, courtesy of Designing The District and Art Hearts Fashion)
Andreea Dragoi walks for Capristan at Miami Swim Week (Photo by Chia-Ta Tsai, courtesy of Designing The District and Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 01: Andreea Dragoi walks the runway at the Capristan show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Miami Beach Botanical Garden on June 01, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 01: Andreea Dragoi walks the runway at the Capristan show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Miami Beach Botanical Garden on June 01, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 29: A model walks the runway at the Sugarpuss show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Eden Roc Hotel on May 29, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 01: Andreea Dragoi walks the runway at the Lybethras show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Miami Beach Botanical Garden on June 01, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JUNE 01: Andreea Dragoi walks the runway at the Lybethras show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Miami Beach Botanical Garden on June 01, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 29: Andreea Dragoi walks the runway at the Giannina Azar show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Eden Roc Hotel on May 29, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 31: Andreea Dragoi walks the runway at the Love For Upcycling show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Eden Roc Hotel on May 31, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 29: Andreea Dragoi walks the runway at the Luxe Isle show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Eden Roc Hotel on May 29, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 31: Andreea Dragoi and Brooklyn Riley walk the runway at the Bikini Beach show during Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at Eden Roc Hotel on May 31, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)