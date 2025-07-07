Andreea Dragoi Conquers Another Miami Swim Week, Stuns On Runways For Styx Athletics, Capristan, Sugarpuss, More

A recent fixture of notable fashion events, Andreea Dragoi made yet another runway impact during the 2025 iteration of Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion.

Over the course of the four-day series, the model and swimmer showcased a variety of looks for numerous brands. The key constant was that she looked characteristically stunning – and demonstrated undeniable runway confidence – during each show.

Andreea’s list of memorable Swim Week moments included runway appearances for Styx Athletics, Capristan, Sugarpuss, Lybethras, Giannina Azar, Love For Upcycling, Luxe Isle, and Bikini Beach.

Andreea has already begun to make a major mark in the worlds of sports, fashion, and social media; she boasts nearly 100K followers across Instagram and TikTok, has received major media coverage, and has scored major brand opportunities.

With yet another week of runway slays to her credit, that star should continue to burn brighter.

Photos follow, courtesy of Designing The District and Art Hearts Fashion.