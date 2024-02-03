in TV News

Meg Donnelly, Laura Marano Look Beautiful On Red Carpet For GRAMMYS Next Gen Party (Special Look)

The women were among many entertainment notables in attendance.

Grammys weekend is officially underway, and it has already included numerous events and celebrations in the Los Angeles area.

One such event took place Friday, as numerous entertainment industry members headed to GRAMMY House for the third annual #GRAMMYsNextGen party.

The event played host to numerous high-profile musicians, actors, and social media personalities. Two noteworthy attendees included Meg Donnelly and Laura Marano.

The women, who have both enjoyed success acting on Disney Channel and releasing compelling, well-received pop music, looked characteristically beautiful on the event red carpet.

In conjunction with the event, the Recording Academy shared photos of Donnelly and Marano.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Meg Donnelly attends #GRAMMYsNextGen 3rd Annual Party during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at the GRAMMY House on February 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Laura Marano attends #GRAMMYsNextGen 3rd Annual Party during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at the GRAMMY House on February 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

