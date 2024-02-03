Meg Donnelly, Laura Marano Look Beautiful On Red Carpet For GRAMMYS Next Gen Party (Special Look)

Grammys weekend is officially underway, and it has already included numerous events and celebrations in the Los Angeles area.

One such event took place Friday, as numerous entertainment industry members headed to GRAMMY House for the third annual #GRAMMYsNextGen party.

The event played host to numerous high-profile musicians, actors, and social media personalities. Two noteworthy attendees included Meg Donnelly and Laura Marano.

The women, who have both enjoyed success acting on Disney Channel and releasing compelling, well-received pop music, looked characteristically beautiful on the event red carpet.

In conjunction with the event, the Recording Academy shared photos of Donnelly and Marano.