Larry David, Cole Sprouse Appear For Interviews On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Rob Haze also drops by for some stand-up comedy.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1916 -- Pictured: (l-r) Comedian & writer Larry David arrives to his interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, February 2, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

One night after visiting “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” Larry David stops by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Appearing in support of the final “Curb Your Enthusiasm” season, David joins Fallon for an interview on the episode. He also appears in the cold open with Fallon and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter.

Filmed in advance, Friday’s “Tonight Show” also features an interview with Cole Sprouse. Later, Rob Haze takes the stage for stand-up comedy.

Ahead of the 11:35PM ET/PT airing, NBC shared photos from the taping:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1916 — Pictured: (l-r) Comedian & writer Larry David arrives to his interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, February 2, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1916 — Pictured: (l-r) Comedian & writer Larry David, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, and host Jimmy Fallon during the “Grab & Spread” Cold Open on Friday, February 2, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1916 — Pictured: (l-r) Comedian & writer Larry David during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, February 2, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1916 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor & photographer Cole Sprouse during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, February 2, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1916 — Pictured: Comedian Rob Haze performs on Friday, February 2, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

