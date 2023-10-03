in Music News

*NSYNC’s “Better Place” Also Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Better Place” received a scorching-hot welcome at pop radio.

Better Place lyric video | RCA

After securing the most added honor at hot adult contemporary and adult contemporary, *NSYNC’s “Better Place” achieves the same feat at pop radio.

The new single won support from a staggering 169 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, convincingly taking first place on this week’s add board.

Picked up by 74 first-week stations, Jung Kook’s “3D (featuring Jack Harlow)” ranks as second-most added.

Tate McRae’s “greedy” earns third place with 26 new pickups, while an add count of 22 slots Paul Russell’s “Lil Boo Thang” in fourth on the Mediabase pop add board.

A new playlist option for 17 stations, Travis Scott’s “I KNOW ?” registers as fifth-most added.

*nsyncbetter placebtsjack harlowjung kookPaul russelltate mcraeTravis Scott

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

