NSYNC’s “Better Place” Also Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

After securing the most added honor at hot adult contemporary and adult contemporary, *NSYNC’s “Better Place” achieves the same feat at pop radio.

The new single won support from a staggering 169 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, convincingly taking first place on this week’s add board.

Picked up by 74 first-week stations, Jung Kook’s “3D (featuring Jack Harlow)” ranks as second-most added.

Tate McRae’s “greedy” earns third place with 26 new pickups, while an add count of 22 slots Paul Russell’s “Lil Boo Thang” in fourth on the Mediabase pop add board.

A new playlist option for 17 stations, Travis Scott’s “I KNOW ?” registers as fifth-most added.