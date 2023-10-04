Hayley Williams Interview Added To October 5 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC has updated the lineup for the Thursday, October 5 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
According to the network, Hayley Williams will appear as an interview guest on the episode. She joins the previously confirmed Maluma on the October 5 “Fallon” lineup.
As noted, Maluma will appear as both an interview and musical guest on the broadcast.
Who else can you expect to appear on “Fallon”? Complete listings follow:
Wednesday, October 4: Guests include Chelsea Handler, Willie Geist and musical guest Carly Pearce. Show #1846
Thursday, October 5: Guests include Maluma, Hayley Williams and musical guest Maluma. Show #1847
Friday, October 6: Guests include J.J. Watt, Eric McCormack and musical guest Killer Mike ft. Robert Glasper and Eryn Allen Kane. Show #1848
Monday, October 9: Guests include Josh Gad & Andrew Rannells and comedian Ian Lara. Show #1849
Tuesday, October 10: Guests include Pete Davidson, Troye Sivan and musical guest Rod Wave. Show #1850
Wednesday, October 11: Guests include musical guest Bailey Zimmerman. Show #1851
