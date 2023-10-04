in TV News

Hayley Williams Interview Added To October 5 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The episode will also feature an interview and performance from Maluma.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1739 -- Pictured: Hayley Williams of musical guest Paramore performs on Thursday, November 3, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

NBC has updated the lineup for the Thursday, October 5 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to the network, Hayley Williams will appear as an interview guest on the episode. She joins the previously confirmed Maluma on the October 5 “Fallon” lineup.

As noted, Maluma will appear as both an interview and musical guest on the broadcast.

Who else can you expect to appear on “Fallon”? Complete listings follow:

Wednesday, October 4: Guests include Chelsea Handler, Willie Geist and musical guest Carly Pearce. Show #1846

Thursday, October 5: Guests include Maluma, Hayley Williams and musical guest Maluma. Show #1847

Friday, October 6: Guests include J.J. Watt, Eric McCormack and musical guest Killer Mike ft. Robert Glasper and Eryn Allen Kane. Show #1848

Monday, October 9: Guests include Josh Gad & Andrew Rannells and comedian Ian Lara. Show #1849

Tuesday, October 10: Guests include Pete Davidson, Troye Sivan and musical guest Rod Wave. Show #1850

Wednesday, October 11: Guests include musical guest Bailey Zimmerman. Show #1851

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

