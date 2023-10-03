in TV News

Troye Sivan To Chat, Rod Wave To Perform On October 10 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC confirms a lineup for Tuesday’s “Fallon.”

More upcoming “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” lineups have arrived.

NBC just announced the roster for the October 10 broadcast, noting that Troye Sivan will appear as an interview guest. On the heels of topping the Billboard 200 with “Nostalgia,” Rod Wave will deliver that night’s musical performance.

Other upcoming guests for “The Tonight Show” follow. As a reminder, all listings are subject to change.

Tuesday, October 3: Guests include Taraji P. Henson, Geri Halliwell-Horner and musical guest Jelly Roll. Show #1845

Wednesday, October 4: Guests include Chelsea Handler, Willie Geist and musical guest Carly Pearce. Show #1846

Thursday, October 5: Guests include Maluma and musical guest Maluma. Show #1847

Friday, October 6: Guests include J.J. Watt, Eric McCormack and musical guest Killer Mike ft. Robert Glasper and Eryn Allen Kane. Show #1848

Monday, October 9: Guests include Josh Gad & Andrew Rannells and comedian ﻿Ian Lara. Show #1849

Tuesday, October 10: Guests include Troye Sivan and musical guest Rod Wave. Show #1850

