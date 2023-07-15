Jung Kook & Latto’s “Seven” Debuts At #1 On Spotify Streaming Chart With Year’s Biggest Opening Tally

To say Jung Kook’s “Seven (featuring Latto)” had a big opening day on Spotify would be putting it extremely lightly.

The new single scored a mammoth 15,995,378 global Spotify streams on Friday, yielding a dominant #1 debut on the platform’s global chart. The count eclipses that of the day’s next-biggest song (Myke Towers’ “LALA”) by a factor of 2.4x.

More notably, the tally surpasses the 14,393,342 mark achieved by Bizarrap & Shakira’s “BZRP Music Sessions #53” to rank as the biggest opening day total of 2023.

The instrumental version also charted globally, earning #65 with 1,906,639 streams.

— “Seven” was also an opening day force in America, landing #1 on the USA Spotify chart. The BTS member’s eagerly anticipated release notched 2,064,332 first-day streams in America.