Jung Kook & Latto’s “Seven” Debuts At #1 On Spotify Streaming Chart With Year’s Biggest Opening Tally

To say Jung Kook’s “Seven (featuring Latto)” had a big opening day on Spotify would be putting it extremely lightly.
The new single scored a mammoth 15,995,378 global Spotify streams on Friday, yielding a dominant #1 debut on the platform’s global chart. The count eclipses that of the day’s next-biggest song (Myke Towers’ “LALA”) by a factor of 2.4x.
More notably, the tally surpasses the 14,393,342 mark achieved by Bizarrap & Shakira’s “BZRP Music Sessions #53” to rank as the biggest opening day total of 2023.
The instrumental version also charted globally, earning #65 with 1,906,639 streams.
— “Seven” was also an opening day force in America, landing #1 on the USA Spotify chart. The BTS member’s eagerly anticipated release notched 2,064,332 first-day streams in America.
