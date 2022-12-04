Jax’s “Victoria’s Secret” Reaches Top 2 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio, Top 10 At Pop Radio

Jax’s “Victoria’s Secret” achieves new milestones at its core radio formats, rising into the Top 2 at hot adult contemporary radio and Top 10 at pop.

Up three places, the artist’s radio breakthrough takes #2 on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC chart. “Victoria’s Secret” garnered ~4,638 spins during the November 27-December 3 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 306.

Only Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” received more Hot AC airplay during the tracking week.

— Credited with ~8,974 spins at the format (+709), the Jax single concurrently rises three spots to #10 on the pop chart.