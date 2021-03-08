in Music News

Maroon 5 & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Beautiful Mistakes” Erupts As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” also had a big week.

Maroon 5 & Megan Thee Stallion - Beautiful Mistakes Cover | 222/Interscope | The Oriel

Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” received an unsurprisingly warm welcome from hot adult contemporary radio programmers.

Picked up by 72 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, “Beautiful Mistakes” ranks as this week’s most added song.

It was not, however, the only song to receive ample interest. Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s debut Silk Sonic single “Leave The Door Open” also fared well, earning #2 on the Mediabase add board with pickups from 48 stations.

Elle King & Miranda Lambert’s “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” takes third with 12 adds, while an add count of 11 slots Ava Max’s “My Head & My Heart” in fourth.

AJR’s “Way Less Sad,” a playlist pickup for 10 new stations, lands in fifth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring Demi Lovato & blackbear)” (6th-most, tie), The Kid LAROI’s “Without You” (6th-most, tie), Dua Lipa’s “We’re Good” (6th-most, tie), Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade” (9th-most, tie), Ashe & Finneas’ “Till Forever Falls Apart” (9th-most, tie), and Ritt Momney’s “Put Your Records On” (9th-most, tie).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

