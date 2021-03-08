in TV News

Gwen Stefani Scheduled To Chat, Perform On March 15 “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

ABC has already confirmed next week’s “Kimmel” guests.

ABC typically waits until Friday to confirm guests for the following week’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” episodes. This week, however, it made the announcement early. The network has already shared lineups for the March 15-18 string of episodes.

Gwen Stefani will kick things off with an appearance on March 15. The artist, who just teased her new release “Slow Clap,” will appear for an interview and performance on the broadcast. No other guest has yet been announced.

Other upcoming guests include Michelle Obama (March 16), Maroon 5 (March 16), Anthony Mackie (March 17), and Lionel Richie (March 18). Complete listings follow:

Monday, March 15

1. Gwen Stefani (“Slow Clap”) 2. Musical Guest Gwen Stefani

Tuesday, March 16

1. Michelle Obama (“Waffles + Mochi”) 2. Adam Levine (“Beautiful Mistakes”) 3. Musical Guest Maroon 5

Wednesday, March 17

1. Anthony Mackie (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”) 2. Edgar Ramírez (“Yes Day”)

Thursday, March 18

1. Lionel Richie (“American Idol”) 2. Jeffrey Dean Morgan (“The Walking Dead”) 3. Musical Guest Chesca Ft. De La Ghetto and Offset

Friday, March 19

TBD

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

