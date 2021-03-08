in TV News

Special Look: DaBaby Rehearses For Upcoming Grammy Awards Performance

DaBaby will be taking the stage at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

DaBaby rehearsing for THE 63rd ANNUAL GRAMMY¨ AWARDS in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 7, 2021. THE 63rd ANNUAL GRAMMY¨ AWARDS will be broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 14, 2021 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

In an eagerly anticipated Sunday announcement, CBS and The Recording Academy revealed the list of artists set to perform at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

That list includes DaBaby, who is up for multiple awards at this year’s show. Ahead of Sunday’s performance, the hip-hop superstar took the stage at an official rehearsal session.

Although there will not be an audience in attendance, executive producer Ben Winston confirms that performances will be taking place live from the Staples Center. Multiple stages will be setup to face each other, so that artists will be performing to each other — as well as for the television audience.

Following DaBaby’s rehearsal, CBS shared a collection of photos. The show airs at 8PM ET/5PM PT on CBS and Paramount+.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

