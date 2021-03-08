in TV News

Japanese Breakfast Scheduled To Perform On March 15 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The artist’s new single “Be Sweet” Is getting strong reviews.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1306A -- Pictured in this screengrab: Host Jimmy Fallon arrives at his desk on August 12, 2020 -- (Photo by: NBC)

As anticipation builds for her upcoming album “Jubilee,” acclaimed artist Japanese Breakfast will perform on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, the artist will play the March 15 edition of the late-night talk show. John Oliver and Brian Tyree Henry will appear as interview guests.

The aforementioned “Jubilee” album arrives on June 4; single “Be Sweet” launched this past week to strong reviews.

Other upcoming “Tonight Show” lineups follow:

Monday, March 8: Guests include Amy Poehler, Courtney B. Vance and musical guest Willie Jones. Show #1419A

Tuesday, March 9: Guests include Chrissy Teigen, Rory McIlroy and musical guest Pink Sweat$ ft. Kehlani. Show #1420A

Wednesday, March 10: Guests include Norman Reedus, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio and stand-up guest Mike Vecchione. Show #1421A

Thursday, March 11: Guests include Jennifer Garner, Don Lemon and musical guest Adrianne Lenker. Show #1422A

Friday, March 12: Guests include Nick Offerman, Hailey Bieber and musical guest Freddie Gibbs. Show #1423A

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

