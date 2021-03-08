Japanese Breakfast Scheduled To Perform On March 15 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

As anticipation builds for her upcoming album “Jubilee,” acclaimed artist Japanese Breakfast will perform on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
According to NBC, the artist will play the March 15 edition of the late-night talk show. John Oliver and Brian Tyree Henry will appear as interview guests.
The aforementioned “Jubilee” album arrives on June 4; single “Be Sweet” launched this past week to strong reviews.
Other upcoming “Tonight Show” lineups follow:
Monday, March 8: Guests include Amy Poehler, Courtney B. Vance and musical guest Willie Jones. Show #1419A
Tuesday, March 9: Guests include Chrissy Teigen, Rory McIlroy and musical guest Pink Sweat$ ft. Kehlani. Show #1420A
Wednesday, March 10: Guests include Norman Reedus, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio and stand-up guest Mike Vecchione. Show #1421A
Thursday, March 11: Guests include Jennifer Garner, Don Lemon and musical guest Adrianne Lenker. Show #1422A
Friday, March 12: Guests include Nick Offerman, Hailey Bieber and musical guest Freddie Gibbs. Show #1423A
