Madison Beer Reaches New Peak On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart Following “Life Support” Release

Madison Beer claims #13 on this week’s chart.

Madison Beer - BOYSHIT screenshot | Epic/Sing It Loud

Thanks to the release of her debut studio album “Life Support,” Madison Beer earns a new peak on the Billboard Emerging Artists chart.

Beer, who previously went as high as #19 on the listing, re-enters this week’s listing at #13. The artist is making her fourteenth overall appearance on the chart; she last appeared on the June 13, 2020 edition at #38.

Accounting for factors like song consumption, album sales, and radio airplay, the Emerging Artists chart ranks the top artists who have yet to meet certain hit criteria on key Billboard song and album charts.

The aforementioned “Life Support” debuts at #65 on this week’s Billboard 200.

