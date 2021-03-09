BLACKPINK Member Rosé Scheduled To Perform On March 16 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

As ABC did with “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” NBC has revealed next week’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” episodes earlier than usual.

NBC’s reveal includes a particularly noteworthy announcement: BLACKPINK member Rosé will perform on the March 16 installment. The performance will air four days after she releases her debut solo project, containing her official single “On The Ground” and B-side “Gone.”

Rosé last appeared on “Fallon” in June 2020 as part of BLACKPINK; the group took part in a “Try Not To Laugh” challenge before performing “How You Like THat.”

Per NBC, the March 16 “Tonight Show” will also feature interviews with Benedict Cumberbatch and Madelaine Petsch.

Who else can you expect on “Fallon”? Listings follow:

Monday, March 8: Guests include Amy Poehler, Courtney B. Vance and musical guest Willie Jones. Show #1419A

Tuesday, March 9: Guests include Chrissy Teigen, Rory McIlroy and musical guest Pink Sweat$ ft. Kehlani. Show #1420A

Wednesday, March 10: Guests include Norman Reedus, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio and stand-up guest Mike Vecchione. Show #1421A

Thursday, March 11: Guests include Jennifer Garner, Don Lemon and musical guest Adrianne Lenker. Show #1422A

Friday, March 12: Guests include Nick Offerman, Hailey Bieber and musical guest Freddie Gibbs. Show #1423A

Monday, March 15: John Oliver, Brian Tyree Henry and musical guest Japanese Breakfast. Show #1424A

Tuesday, March 16: Benedict Cumberbatch, Madelaine Petsch and musical guest Rosé. Show #1425A

Wednesday, March 17: Desus & Mero, Taylor Kinney and musical guest Camilo. Show #1426A

Thursday, March 18: Michelle Obama, Guy Raz and musical guest Edie Brickell & New Bohemians. Show #1427A